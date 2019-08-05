Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, August 5

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas for Monday August, 5.

Roughly 8,200 children are in foster care every year in Arkansas, and those children are cared for by only about 1,600 families. If you’re interested in learning more about the process of becoming a foster or adoptive parent, the non-profit organization The Call is holding an informational meeting at Prairie Grove Christian Church. The meeting will take place from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information about the event, click here. To learn more about The Call, click here.

The LatinX Theatre Project is looking for creative artists to join its ensemble for the 2019-2020 season. For the past 3 years, the LatinX Theatre Project has engaged the talents of dozens of artists. They encourage artists of all backgrounds to audition. Those auditions will take place Monday, August 5 starting at 6:00 p.m. in NWACC’s White Auditorium. Walk-in auditions are welcome. For more information, click here.

You’re invited out to Black Apple Crossing in downtown Springdale for trivia. The theme is centered on the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things” all the way through season 3. You will get extra points for cosplay or wearing stranger things gear. The trivia kicks off at 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

August 5 – 8 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Imagine Studios in Rogers has added a week of their popular “Unicorn Dreamers Camp.” Students ages 4 & up will be painting and working with ceramics, slime and canvases. This camp sold out in July. Online registration is over. So, if you are interested they are encouraging you to give the studio a call at 479-619-6085. For more information about Imagine Studios, click here.

On this first Monday of August, you are invited to JJ’s Grill on Dickson Street in Fayetteville to hear “The Good Brothers.” The band promises to play some popular sing-alongs. They kick off their set at 6:00 p.m. For more information, click here.