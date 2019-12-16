Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, December 16

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, December 16 sponsored by 7UP.

Soul’s Harbor of Northwest Arkansas is offering you the chance to give back at their “Spirit of Soul Christmas.” It’s the 4th year that they are offering this to their residents. You can help by providing the residentss with their wishlist of items. If you want to participate, email Charlene@soulsharbornwa.org. For more information, click here.

Arkansas Public Theatre in downtown Rogers is holding auditions for “Newsies: The Musical” tonight starting at 6:30 p.m. The entire audition packet is available online. The play is happening in February. For additional information, click here.

It’s Star Wars week and Black Apple in downtown Springdale is inviting you to bring your A (wing) game to Star Wars trivia. They are giving bonus points for cosplay and Star Wars themed clothing. They are also releasing their apricot cider tonight at the event which begins at 7:00 p.m. For additional details, click here.

Law Enforcement is looking to save lives this holiday season by keeping impaired drivers off the roads. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is happening now. You will see more officers on patrol keeping an eye out for those impaired behind the wheel. The campaign will run through New Years Day. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says more than 10,000 people were killed last year in drunk driving crashes. For additional details about the campaign, click here.