Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, December 2

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, Decmeber 2.

The countdown to Christmas is on and the Washington County Courthouse is getting in on the fun. The celebration is from 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. At 5:00 p.m. you can tour the archives and santa arrives at 6:00 p.m. There will also be appearances by Washington County 4H, Arkansas Children’s Northwest. There will also be a Christmas tree lighting. For more information, click here.

All Pets Animal Hospital in Bentonville is giving you plenty of perks for adopting a pet during the month of December. Adopt a dog or cat from the shelter between now and December 31 and your pet will receive a free examination, free wellness tests for dogs and cats and more. All Pets Animal Hospital is open each day except Sunday. For more information, click here.

Here’s your opportunity to beat a world record. Miracle on 2nd, the holiday market underneath The Preacher’s Son in Bentonville, is uniting with all the other “miracle” locations worldwide for a ugly sweater party. Grab your festive garb as the goal is to have the largest combined ugly sweater gathering the world has ever seen. This event starts at 4:00 p.m. and is planned to last until midnight. For more information, click here.

We talk about book clubs often, but this meeting is a little different. For Roger’s Public Library’s Books & Brews meeting this month, they will not be discussing a book. If you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to start going to a book club, this is your chance. The group will be meeting at Ozark Beer Company at 5:30 p.m. and will be discussing books in general. For more information, click here.