Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, December 23

Here’s what’s happening in NWA for Monday, December 23.

With kids out of school, parents you may be looking for some activities to keep them busy. You can create sweet treats at a Christmas Cookie Workshop. There are two time slots available at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The workshop will take place at Neighbor’s Mill Bakery and Café in Rogers. Adult tickets are $45, kids tickets are $10. The fee includes everything you need to decorate festive cookies for you to take home. For details click here.



The weather outside is not frightful, so you can get outside and hit the bike trails. You can join fellow riders for Mountain Monday, that’s taking place at 5:00 p.m. on Kessler Mountain in Fayetteville. All ages and skill levels are welcome. You are asked to bring lights because it will get dark during the ride. For details click here.



If you’re looking for some holiday magic head to Bentonville, that’s where you’ll find Bentonville Heart Lites. Get ready to be wowed by all the lights and music from this local home. There’s even a special guest joining the fun …the Grinch! The event starts at 6:00 p.m., donations are accepted and will benefit Multiple Sclerosis Research. For details click here.



As a reminder it’s important to stay safe during the holidays and law enforcement is working to keep impaired drivers off the roads. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is going on right now. You will see more officers on patrol keeping an eye out for impaired drivers. The campaign will continue through New Year’s Day. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says more than 10,000 people were killed last year in drunk driving crashes.

We’re looking ahead to March of 2020 for International Women’s Month. Our parent company Nexstar media is looking to acknowledge women across the nation for their great contributions. Nominations for “Nexstar’s Woman of the Year” are underway here. Our area’s winner will travel to New York City to attend a special reception and will be attending “The Mel Robbins Show”! Nominations will be accepted through December 31st.