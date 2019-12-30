Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, December 30

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, December 30 sponsored by 7UP.

New Year’s festivities are getting started early at the Amazeum. You’re invited to “Zing in the New Year.” This event is happening until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30. The Amazuem will be closed Tuesday, December 31, actual New Year’s Eve. The staff are providing unique interactive activities that are designated to creatively celebrate the start of the new year and at 5:00 p.m. you can join in their final closing parade of 2019. For more information, click here.

If you’re in the area of the Amazeum, you could also check out the festivities at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art as they are presenting the 5th annual “Noon Year’s Eve Eve.” The event will last until 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30. They will have fun art projects, performances, a family dance party, even a Coca-Cola toast at noon. This event is free and no registration is required. For more information, click here.

Our area libraries are providing many activities for your kiddos to stay engaged during this holiday break. Fayetteville Public Library invites you to come out to the movies. They are screening the Disney holiday-themed short film “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” and six other Disney holiday short tales starting at 1:00 p.m. All the films are rated G and are guaranteed fun for the whole family. For more information, click here.

Every Monday night is “Teen D.I.Y.” at Rogers Public Library. From 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.children ages 10 to 18 are invited to participate in all manner of “doing-it-yourself-ery”. This activity is free and Teen DIY happens every Monday evening and each one has a different theme. For additional details, click here.

Six Twelve Coffee House in Fayetteville has musician Ben Harris in-the-house on the evening of Monday, December 30. You can enjoy a chill night of acoustic guitar from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. They have everything you’ll need to relax your way into the week. For more information, click here.