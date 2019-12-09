Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, December 9

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, December 9 sponsored by 7 Up.

Walton Arts Center is now accepting video submissions for voice Jam 2020. Submissions will be accepted through January 30. Winners will be announced on February 3. Eight groups will compete in the competitions which will take place in Fayetteville, April 2 – 4. For more information, click here.

Our region is home to many non-profits and if your non-profit is looking for an advantage when it comes to grant-writing, head to the Fayetteville Public Library from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30p.m. This program helps match grant-seekers with grant-funders. “Find it, Fund it” takes place in the Walker Community Room and registration is required. To register, click here.

If you’re looking to do a little exercise today, the Phat Tire Bike shop has you covered! The crew will be riding the Mount Kessler trail system starting at 5:00 p.m. All ages and skill sets are welcome. The group will meet up at the trailhead at Mount Kessler Regional Park. For more information, click here.

The Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra is holding their Fall Concert at the Ravington in Centerton. You’re invited to come, see and hear all the hard work that the students have put in this Fall. The youth orchestra has been together since late September. For additional details, click here.