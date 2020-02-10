Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, February 10

According to Punxtawney Phil, spring is coming early and that’s a good thing. Get a jump on your spring wardrobe at Beautiful Lives Boutique in Fayetteville as they launch their spring collection. Happening until 6:00 p.m., you can check out hundreds of the boutiques best pieces. Beautiful Lives is a non-profit women’s upscale boutique to help abandoned and abused women and children locally and globally. Click here for more details.



If you need a little help or motivation with life skills, there’s a training class just for you. Shared Beginnings is hosting classes with topics ranging from resume building, cooking, budgeting, goal setting, self care and more. The life skills class will take place at noon at Shared Beginnings in Fayetteville. If you can’t make it to this session, there are more planned for later this month.

Shared Beginnings provides resources for expectant moms and families. For additional details click here.



Also happening join the University of Arkansas Music Department as it hosts alumnus Brice Smith for a guest artist concert at 6:00 p.m. at the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall. Joining Brice Smith and his flute will be UA musicians. The free concert will include music by Hoover, Honegger, Arias and more. Click here for more details.



Make your Monday happy, with a happy hour event with the Momentary. Starting at 6:00 p.m. at Louise at Thaden Field in Bentonville, you can meet members of the Momentary team and learn more about NWA’s newest art space. Guests can enter to win free tickets to a Time Being performance during opening weekend on February 22. The first round of cocktails for the first 50 guests are on the Momentary. For details click here.

