Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, February 17

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, February 17 sponsored by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

A program just for teens will take place at the Springdale Public Library. Where teens can create custom organization items and get them printed on the library’s 3D printer. No registration required, all supplies provided. This 3D printing event starts at 4:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Shared beginnings, the non-profit which serves under-represented moms and families, is having a class today focused on life skills. These monthly classes focus on resume building, cooking, budgeting, goal setting, self care, domestic violence and more. The event is at the Shared Beginnings location in Fayetteville beginning at 12:00 p.m. If you miss this one, don’t worry, the next class is on March 9. For more information, click here.

With the increasing amount of traffic on our trail system, it’s important to stay safe out there. Rise Physical Therapy is having a self defense class this evening. Local law enforcement officers will be on site to discuss trail safety and lead a self defense seminar at the Rise Physical Therapy clinic on Wedington in Fayetteville. The class is free and will take place at 6:15 p,m. For additional information, click here.

If you’ve got a case of the Monday’s, perhaps stretching it out can help! You can head to Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar for free yoga from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. They provide 1 hour of certified instructor-led yoga, calming music & a relaxing ambiance. You simply bring a mat & get your zen on. For more information, click here.

Are you an artist and want more information on turning your passion into a business? The fayetteville-based group “Momentum” invites you to become a Momentum Artist. They are now accepting applications to take courses which will help you develop a business plan, create pricing strategies and income streams Enrollment is happening February 17 & 18. For additional information, click here.