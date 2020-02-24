Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, February 24

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, February 24 sponsored by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

Everyone is invited to go to the Amazeum for the first Sensory Friendly Day of 2020! This day focuses on guests with special needs.The Amazeum team will have sensory friendly activities, facilitate play across all abilities, and provide an opportunity for guests to connect to one another in an understanding environment. Sensory Friendly Day is happening from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Amazeum in Bentonville. For more information, click here.

The modern workplace is transforming. How do you help to prepare arkansas students for tomorrow’s jobs? The Northwest Arkansas Council will share skills and knowledge that local businesses want from your students. Kimbel Mechanical, will share what they looks for when hiring your students. “Econ on the Hill” will take place at Kimbel Mechanical in Fayetteville from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

To continue the celebration of Black History Month, you’re invited to the Faulkner Performing Arts Center to hear from Dr. Caree Banton as she will be giving a talk about her book and her studies. The event is hosted by the Northwest Arkansas African American Heritage Association and it begins at 6:30 p.m. Additional details can be found here.

“When life gets you down, do you wanna know what you’ve gotta do? Just keep swimming.” Disney-Pixar Trivia is happening at Growler USA in Rogers this evening . Join in for 5 challenging rounds on all of your favorite Pixar movies There is a maximum team size of 8 people and your team leader in encouraged to sign up in advance. It’s is free to play. Trivia begins at 7:00 p.m. So bring all your knowledge if you want to go “to infinity and beyond!” For more information, click here.



Feeling like some classical music today? Darci Gamerl will give a guest performance in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall. Ms. Gamerl is a noted oboist and composer and will perform her own works in addition to some classical pieces. The concert will take place at the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall on the University of Arkansas campus. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.