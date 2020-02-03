Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, February 3

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, February 3 sponsored by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

Happening until 2:00 p.m the City of Rogers is hosting a Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, in partnership with the American Red Cross. The event is happening at Rogers City Hall. Folks are encouraged to help save lives as the Rogers Fire Department & Police Department will be competing to see who can recruit the most blood drive participants. Each participating donor will be asked prior to donating blood which of the 2 departments he or she would like to support in the competition. For additional details, click here.

Also happening the Arkansas Urban League is kicking off Black History Month with events all week where you can learn more about the local chapter. The Urban League promotes development of young professionals in our area through social & community action. This weeks events include an interest meeting on Monday, February 3 at JJ’s on Dickson St. in Fayetteville. The organization will also host community service events and more this week. To keep up with all the events that are happening, click here for the Urban League’s Instagram.

You’re invited to exercise your body and mind at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Yoga Story will be leading a yoga session at the museum called “Yoga & Art.” The session begins at 6:00 p.m. and is FREE for members and only $5 or non-members. For tickets and information, click here.

If you’re child or teen is looking to begin or improve their golf game, registration is now open for classes at The First Tee of Northwest Arkansas. They have classes for kids from 5 years old to 12th grade. The First Tee is a national organization invested in training and educating kids about golf. Registration for these upcoming classes will close on February 26. For a full list of classes and registration information, click here.

Fire up those brain cells on a Monday. Black Apple in downtown Springdale is hosting Trivia Night. You can test your knowledge on a wide range of topics, including audio and photo rounds. Trivia lasts from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. For more information, click here.