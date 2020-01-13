Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, January 13

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, January 13.

TheatreSquared in Fayetteville is kicking off a week of adult acting classes focused on the art of improvisation. The classes are every evening this week (January 13 – 17) at 7:00 p.m. and they will culminate in a performance on the evening of Friday, January 17. There are still spaces remaining to join in the fun if you are interested. For more information, click here.

When you’re cleaning out your closet for the start of a new year, consider donating your items to Beautiful Lives Boutique, a non-profit women’s thrift boutique. They have locations in Fayetteville, Bentonville & Siloam Springs. They are now accepting donations of women’s gently used clothing and accessories . Beautiful Lives Thrift Boutique is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

The Rogers Downtown Rotary Club is hosting a meeting and you are invited. The group meets every week at 5:30 p.m. at Brick Street Brews Tonight’s guest will be Chef Erin Rowe who will discuss Ozark traditions and other food related topics. The Rotary Club focuses on community service projects including giving dictionaries to elementary students, trail maintenance and more. For more information, click here.

Get an early jump on Valentine’s Day with Spotlight Characters in Bentonville. You can book a Sing-a-Gram. Surprise that special someone with a song or delivery from their various characters Sing-a-Grams will be available February 10 – 14. Spots will fill up quickly. To book a spot or learn more about Spotlight Characters, click here.