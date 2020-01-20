Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, January 20

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, January 20.

Monday, January 20 is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and there are multiple ways that our region is remembering Dr. King’s legacy. Springdale is holding their 3rd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Celebration. The parade starts at 11:30 a.m., leaving from Luther George Park and ends at the Jones Center. Festivities will continue until 2:30 p.m. Also starting at at 11:30 a.m., there is a parade happening in Fort Smith. Additionally, the NWA Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Council has several events planned including a Noon Day Vigil in Verizon Ballroom at the University of Arkansas Union, and the Recommitment Banquet at the Fayetteville Town Center.



You can head to Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar for free yoga from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. They provide 1 hour of certified instructor-led yoga, calming music & a relaxing ambiance. You simply bring a mat & get your zen on! For more info, click here.

Black Apple in downtown Springdale is hosting trivia based around the theme of the hit television show, “The Office.” The trivia will cover all seasons of the American version of the show, nd there will be prizes for 1st and 2nd place. For more information, click here.

