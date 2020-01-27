Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, January 27

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, January 27.

Homeschool Day is happening at the Amazeum in Bentonville. If you are a homeschool parent or part of the growing network of homeschoolers across Northwest Arkansas. You are invited to the museum today to investigate how science, numbers, and creative thinking are used to develop amazing and challenging games. Homeschool day at the amazeum is happening from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27. For more information, click here.

The Fayetteville Public Library is offering free sessions for students in need of assistance preparing for the ACT test. Students from the National Honor Society of Fayetteville High School will lead tutoring sessions. The sessions will take place in the Children’s Library on Mondays from 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. There is no registration required. For additional details, click here.

Fans of the television show “The Good Place” rejoice. “The Good Place” trivia is happening at Growler USA in Rogers. Join in for 5 challenging rounds that will sort good people from cockroaches. There is a maximum team size of 8 people and your team leader in encouraged to sign up in advance. It’s is free to play. Trivia begins at 7:00 p.m. Bring all your knowledge because “The Eternal Judge” is making decisions. For additional details, click here.

The Arts Center of the Ozarks is resuming rehearsals for their choir. The group is at 7:00 p.m. tonight at ACO in Springdale. New & prospective members of the choir are asked to come early at 6:30 p.m. to fill out paperwork and sing a simple audition song. Additional details can be found here.