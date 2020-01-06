Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, January 6

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, January 6.

You’re invited to exercise your body and mind tonight at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Yoga Story will be leading a yoga session at the museum called “Yoga and Art.” The session begins at 6:00 p.m. and is free for members and only $5 for non-members. For more information, click here.



If you’re looking to kick off the week with some live music head to JJ’s Grill in Springdale as “The Jason Plumlee Sideshow” will be performing a live, acoustic set of music from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. This performance is part of JJ’s ongoing rotation of local musical guests at their restaurants. For more information, click here.



“Parks and Recreation” trivia is happening at Growler USA Rogers. Join in for five challenging rounds for a chance to win all the bacon and eggs that Growler USA has to offer. There is a maximum team size of 8 people and your team leader in encouraged to sign up in advance. It’s is free to play. Trivia begins at 7:00 p.m. Bring all your knowledge of “all things Pawnee.” For more information, click here.

Fayetteville Public Library invites you out for their Monthly Book Club. The book for this month is “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean. If you haven’t read the book, you can still come out, meet some folks, and find out how you can be involved. The book discussion will kick off at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.



If you really want to take the phrase “New Year – New You” to heart, this free information session might be for you. Did you know 1 in 3 Americans have Prediabetes and 90% of them don’t even know it? Some risk factors include adults over 40, high blood pressure, and those with a family history of diabetes, There is a free informational session about how you could participate in a year-long lifestyle intervention program. The session is this afternoon from 1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Natural Grocers in Fayetteville. For more information, click here.

