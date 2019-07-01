Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, July 1

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas for Monday, July 1 sponsored by A & W.

Fayetteville Public Library is another book talk. This one centers on the book “Death in the Air” by Kate Dawson. The group meets on the first Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. If you’re thinking about participating, but haven’t read this month’s book, that’s okay Show for more information. For more details, click here.

Ride the Monday blues away with Phat Tire-Bentonville every Monday. This trail ride will start at Phat Tire in downtown Bentonville at 6:30 p.m. The event is kid friendly and cyclists of all levels are invited to join in. Additional information can be found here.

Here’s something you can do with your whole family. Sammich Love invites you out to Family Game Night in Springdale. Board games will be provided by the restaurant. All that you need to do is bring your family. Kids of all ages are welcome. For more information, click here.

The Springdale Public Library will host A.T.L.A.S. from 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Students who have completed grades 4 through 6 are invited to A.T.L.A.S. – which stands for “At The Library All Summer.” Come build, make and create. Your child could learn to juggle, work with a 3d printer, and tap into their artistic side! For more information, click here.