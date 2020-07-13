Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, July 13

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, July 13 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.
The Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum is hosting a live Zoom. The organization recognizes that social distancing can lead to individuals feeling isolated, anxious, and alone. However, open and honest conversations on mental health can help alleviate some of these stressors. The zoom is about radical compassion and a way to move forward during this tough time. The session begins at 6:30 p.m. and it is open to all.
We recognize that many of you are missing the experience of seeing a movie in a theatre this summer. Malco Theatres are doing something about that. They have just unveiled a new loyalty program. The loyalty program give you points for the money you spend and it’s free to sign up right now.
Due to the pandemic the Samaritan Community Center’s annual school supply drives have been canceled However, they still need help collecting supplies for 4,000 school children. Here are the ways you can help: 1) Check out their school supplies list and drop off the supplies you purchase. 2) Purchase supplies online using the organization’s online registry. 3) Host a personal school supply drive if you feel comfortable. 4) Donate to their school supply fund.
Mark your calendars for Tuesday, September 1. The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas has announced that date for their annual Spark of Hope event. For the first time, they are hosting it virtually. As always, there will be inspirational messages from a current recipient, alumni, and other surprises! Sponsorship opportunities are currently still available! The event is set to last from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Parents if you have a budding sous-chef at home, then the young Chefs Academy in Rogers wants to help get things cooking. All this week, things are heating up in the kitchen at the academy. There are 2 time slots available. 9:00 a.m. – Noon or 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Kids will learn exciting tips and tricks each day as well as some friendly culinary challenges. The cooking program is geared towards young chefs ages 7 & up.
Monday, July 13 is the final day to see Hank Willis Thomas’ “All Things Being Equal” at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. This exhibit combines familiar images from sports and advertising with the history of art and politics and examines how art can bring awareness to the ongoing struggle for social justice and civil rights. Remember the museum has guidelines including social distancing and you must reserve your time. You can also view “All Things Being Equal” online from home.