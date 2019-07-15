Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, July 15

Springdale Public Library is offering a Cereal Box Collage Workshop today from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. This is a special art-making session for school age kids, teens & their parents. Participants will work with the artist Mr. Albert to create their own collage using the same materials he uses to create his masterpieces. For more information, click here.

From 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. the Fayetteville Public Library will host musician and author Dino O’Dell. His show is a mix of interactive music and storytelling about outer space science. The show includes a kid-friendly demonstration of gravity, a song about meteors, meteoroids, and meteorites. Plus the story of Dino’s childhood hero, Neil Armstrong. For more information, click here.

The Scott Family Amazeum is turning 4 years old. They are celebrating with hands-on activities that are, well, a bit messy. Activities include decorating a giant birthday cake by making your own frosting from edible ingredients. The “Mix, Mash, Birthday Blast” will last until 4:30 p.m. this afternoon. For more information, click here.

Arkansas Public Theatre will be holding auditions for their production of “Rocky Horror Show” on Monday, July 29th at 7:00 p.m. Performances for the popular show will be in September. Auditions will be based upon readings from the script, singing and a dance combination. For more information about Arkansas Public Theatre, click here.