Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, July 20

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, July 20 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.
All this week at the Amazeum invites you to explore movies in a fun and unique way from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. You can join the movie and take a part virtual camp. This week’s theme is girl’s STEAM. Amazeum will have women experts from the community take apart a few box office hits. And don’t forget the Amazeum is open to the public with guidelines around mask wearing and social distancing.
Happening in the River Valley, The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum is celebrating 50 years of art camp and this year, they are taking their camps online. Camps are $25 per student. Parents you can register your camper for multiple classes. This week from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., kids ages 5 – 11 will learn about 3D art and bring creatures to life. The virtual classes will expose young artists to different mediums and build creative skills.
It’s family game night in Bentonville as the Compton Gardens & Conference Center hosts Garden Bingo. This free event is from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and is a fun way to explore Compton Gardens. Families are encouraged to fill out the bingo card, which feature spaces for finding a butterfly, touching moss, learning to say a plant’s Latin name and more. If you make bingo you will win a prize… a native plant seedling from the garden.
Still looking for that perfect activity for your kiddo to do this week? Check this out. Fayetteville Public Library invites teens to create a craft with them at 4:00 p.m. These workshops will happen each week on Mondays and Thursdays. They will take place on the libraries Facebook page and YouTube channel. The workshops are free and open to all.
Perhaps you’re needing a moment to wind down and relax and you get ready for a busy week. You’re in luck! Natural State Life Coaching invites you to participate in Monday Meditations. This event is happening at 8:44 p.m. This is a weekly class, so if you miss this opportunity, they will be hosting the class again next Monday through the Natural State Life Coaching Facebook page.
Trike Theatre, Northwest Arkansas’ professional theatre for youth, is offering some great ways to engage you and your family this summer. Their “Trike This at Home” series is a great way to stay active. Their most recent challenge features a step-by-step process of creating finger puppets.