Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, July 22

Monday, July 22 is the deadline to sign up for Adult Fall Softball at the Rogers Activity Center. This is a slow pitch league that plays under the National Softball Association rules. League games will be chosen the week of August 19. Each team usually plays a double-header one night a week. For more information, click here.

It’s trivia night at The JBGB in Fayetteville. The focus is the popular television show “The Golden Girls.” Test your knowledge of Dorothy, Blanche, Sophia, & Rose. Trivia kicks off at 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

The Museum of Native American History & the Bentonville History Museum are joining forces to present an evening storytime at the park. Hear the history of the three indigenous tribes to the state of Arkansas: the Caddo, Osage & Quapaw. For those interested in attending, the event will be located at the pink picnic tables across from 21C Museum Hotel. The event will last from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Monday, July 22 is National Hammock Day. Starting at 8:00 p.m., you’re invited to bring your hammock to the Equip Sling Station along the Razorback Greenway to celebrate. That’s located at the Mercy Trailhead near the Promenade Mall. At 8:45 p.m. they will be showing “Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse” . There will be free popcorn & some hammocks will be set up, but you can also bring your own. For more information, click here.