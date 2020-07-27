Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, July 27

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, July 27 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.

With this pandemic, business in restaurants went down about 50%, and down about 80% in bars. In case you missed it, a new outdoor refreshment program in Fayetteville aims to help encourage people to support these businesses. The new Outdoor Refreshment Area program has several guidelines in place. Click here, for a full break down of everything you need to know.

Here’s something exciting happening virtually at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art on Monday, July 27 . From 11:30 a.m. to noon, limited spots remain for the Virtual Gallery Tour: 3 in 30. Join a gallery guide via Zoom for a virtual look at 3 artworks in 30 minutes! Guides will encourage exploration and conversation during these tours.

Still looking for that perfect activity for your kiddo to do this week, check this out. Fayetteville Public Library invites teens to create a craft with them at 4:00 p.m. These virtual workshops happen each week on Mondays and Thursdays. They take place on the libraries Facebook page and YouTube channel. The workshops are free and open to all.