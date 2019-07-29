Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, July 29

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas for Monday, July 29 sponsored by A and W.

Every Monday night is DIY at Rogers Public Library. From 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. children ages 10 – 18 are invited to create their own beach window. This activity is free and Teen DIY activities happen every Monday evening, each one has a different theme. For more information, click here.

You can head down to the Fayetteville Public Library for some yoga. The class runs from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 29. These yoga sessions are suitable for both beginner and intermediate participants. Class will take place in the Walker Community Room. You must bring your own yoga mat. For more information, click here.

The Arkansas Public Theatre is holding auditions this evening for the Rocky Horror Show. Auditions begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Historic Victory Theater in Rogers. Doors are set to open around 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

There is a beginning ASL Sign Language Class happening at the Elder Tree House in Fayetteville from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The class will be focused on beginning steps and basic conversation. There is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, click here.