Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, July 6

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, July 6 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.
The Sprayetteville Art Festival officially kicks off in Fayetteville. This is a community art event created by community members, painted by community members, enjoyed by community members, and most importantly supported by community members! The event is set for various locations around Fayetteville where you can see the art going up.
Parents if you are looking something for your kiddos to do this summer, check out the Amazeum’s Virtual Camps. The Amazeum is going virtual this summer to support efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19. They are happening all summer long. Each week participants will make something new and explore their creativity. These camps are designed for kiddos who are six to twelve years old. Plus, it all happens virtually. Click here for a list of the full summer schedule of amazeum camps. This week’s camp is all about dark and light, kids will explore what it means to be a hero and a villain!
If you’re in Eureka Springs or Western Carroll County, one local church has answered the call to provide free lunches to every child they can. To be eligible for free meals you just need to be 18 years or younger and live within the Eureka Springs School District. Food delivery starts Monday, July 6 and will last for 6 weeks.