Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, July 8

There’s always something happening at Rogers Public Library,. Kids ages 10-18 are invited to “Teen DIY: Glow in the Dark Stepping Stones.” The activity starts at 6:00 p.m. and is open to the public. For more information, click here.

If you’re looking for something to do with your family, consider a visit to Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. In addition to the usual Ozark artifacts, the featured exhibit is “Instruments of Faith: The Life and Work of Ed Stilley” which features more than 20 handmade instruments. The museum is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

If it’s time to stretch – head down to the Fayetteville Public Library for some yoga. The classes on Mondays run from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. These yoga sessions are suitable for both beginner and intermediate participants. Classes will take place in the Walker Community Room. You must bring your own yoga mat. For more information, click here.

Bike Bentonville and Visit Bentonville are pairing to present “Laugh and Learn.” You and your friends can enjoy this fun and free cycling experience meant for riders of all types and skills. This series of events happens every Monday at 5:00 p.m.. Riders will gather at the “Visit Bentonville” office on the square. For more information, click here.

If you’ve caught cycling fever during this Tour de France season, the folks at Black Apple Crossing in Springdale want to make sure you have every opportunity to see the race. They are showing the race live on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to Noon. They will show the replay on weekdays from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You’re invited to come out and cheer on your favorite team. For more information, click here.