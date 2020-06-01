Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, June 1

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, June 1 sponsored by Canada Dry Limeade.

Parents, if you are looking something for your kiddos to do this summer, check out the Amazeum’s virtual camps. The Amazeum is going virtual this summer to support efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, They are happening all summer long. Each week participants will make something new and explore their creativity. These camps are designed for kiddos who are 6 – 12 years old. Plus, it all happens virtually. We have a list of the full summer schedule of Amazeum camps posted HERE.

Speaking of things to do for your kiddos, get your bike helmets and knee pads ready! The Jones Center in Springdale reminds you that their outdoor bike park is open from sun up to sun down. Plus, there’s plenty of room to stay socially distant, and they have just installed a new pavilion to provide a shady spot for visitors. For more information, click here.

Maybe the weekend was “a lot.” Perhaps you’re needing a moment to wind down and relax and you get ready for a busy week, you’re in luck! Natural State Life coaching invites you to participate in Monday Meditations. This event is happening at 8:44-pm. This is a weekly class, so if you miss this opportunity, they will be hosting the class again next Monday through the Natural State Life Coaching Facebook Page.

You could also relax by reading a good book. The Fayetteville Public Library has been hosting many virtual activities recently, and you can join them virtually for a book talk. The book for this month is “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Richardson. If you haven’t read the book, you can contact the library for curbside pick-up. The book discussion will kick off virtually at 6:30 p.m.They meet every first Monday of the month. For more information, click here.