Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, June 15

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, June 15 sponsored by Canada Dry Limeade.

Parents, if you are looking something for your kiddos to do this summer, check out the Amazeum’s Virtual Camps. The Amazeum is going virtual this summer to support efforts to contain the spread of covid-19,They are happening all summer long. Each week participants will make something new and explore their creativity. These camps are designed for kiddos who are 6 to 12 years old. Plus, it all happens virtually. We have a list of the full summer schedule of Amazeum Camps here.

Happening this afternoon, the Fayetteville Public Library invites students in 6th grade and over to join a virtual conversation with librarians where they will recommend some great books for summer reading. This virtual chat will happen every Monday at 2:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

If you are missing local live theatre, here is something to look forward to, TheatreSquared, in an effort to support coronavirus containment efforts, is working on a revised performance schedule that will have performances resuming with “Ann” in the Fall. Currently Ann, Matilda, & My Father’s War are joining the 2020-2021 season. TheatreSquared’s commons bar & cafe will be reopening over the summer. Plus, the Arkansas New Play Festival will take place digitally over the entire summer. For more information, click here.

Are you in need of a little helper in the kitchen? You can view the Apple Seeds Inc. “Recipes for Kids” series on their social media. You will find simple recipes for kids and adults to create together. There are instructions for recipes like a “green mango smoothie” and “zesty radish pickles.” To access this information, click here. https://bit.ly/3h9YeJt