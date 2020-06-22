Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, June 22

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, June 22 sponsored by Canada Dry Limeade.
The Northwest Arkansas Council has announced a grassroots campaign to help spread awareness about the importance of face coverings to reduce the spread of Covid-19. It’s easy to participate. What they ask is that you take a photo of yourself in your mask, post it to social media, and use the hashtag #MaskUpArkansas. In addition to a photo, you could also film a short video of yourself in your mask offering encouragement to friends and family to mask up.
Speaking of the Northwest Arkansas Council, they are helping to spread the word to the artist community that CERF+ has announced the launch of a grant program to provide financial assistance to artists facing lack of income due to Covid-19. They will be accepting applications in 2 cycles, one in July and one in August.
The Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum is hosting a live Zoom session with Raven Cook about standing up to racism. Raven has been on Good Day NWA recently. She’s the creator of the organization “Foundations,” which focuses on black history educational programming. Today’s session begins at 6:30 p.m. It is open to all and we will have the Zoom link on our website.
Something for your teenager to do, Fayetteville Public Library invites teens to create a craft with them at 4:00 p.m. These workshops will happen each week on Mondays & Thursdays. They will take place on the libraries Facebook page and YouTube channel. The workshops are free and open to all.