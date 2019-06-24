Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, June 24

All this week NWA has something to look FOREward to as the 2019 Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship presented by P&G tees off Monday, June 24. Watch 144 of the top female golfers in the world compete at Pinnacle Country Club. There’s also and enjoy a variety of affordable and family-friendly activities throughout the event including the Walmart and Always live #likeagirl ‘Discovery Green’ tent, Hallmark autograph alley, the Gatorade loudest hole on tour and Hub479. Daily tickets are $10 and kids 17 and under get in free with a ticketed adult. We have a page on our website dedicated to the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship presented by P&G where you can find a full schedule of events. Click here for details.

Tickets to Bite NWA are going fast. Why not pair your experience with a bite of “Suite Freedom?” You can enjoy NWA’s premier food festival with a premium “suite” Freedom Cheese VIP treatment. The package includes access to comfortable, secure, and air-conditioned dining room for a unique educational and culinary experience, available only to 20 ticket-holders. You can purchase tickets for one night or all three nights of Bite NWA. The event doesn’t start until Wednesday, June 26. but you want to grab these tickets fast before they are gone. Click here for tickets and additional details.

Parents if you’re looking for a fun and interactive way to keep your kiddos busy during summer break TheatreSquared can help. Join the theatre for an Improv Intensive camp happening all week from 1:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. Students will have the opportunity to act, think, and learn on their feet. After mastering the basic building blocks of improvisation, students will put their knowledge to the test with an end of the week performance. T2’s Improv Intensive will be led by improviser, actor, and founder of the Huge Lightning Comedy Festival, Jordan Haynes. For details click here.