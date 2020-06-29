Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, June 29

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, June 29 sponsored by Canada Dry Limeade.

Maybe the weekend was “a lot.” Perhaps you’re needing a moment to wind down and relax and you get ready for a busy week, you’re in luck! Natural State Life coaching invites you to participate in Monday Meditations. This event is happening at 8:44-pm. This is a weekly class, so if you miss this opportunity, they will be hosting the class again next Monday through the Natural State Life Coaching Facebook Page.

This Summer is a little different that others, and you might be looking for activities for your kids to participate in. Let us give you some options!

Fayetteville Public Library invites teens to create a craft with them at 4:00 p.m. These workshops will happen each week on Mondays & Thursdays. They will take place on the libraries Facebook page and YouTube channel. The workshops are free and open to all.

Summer is heating up at Young Chefs® Academy during each fully-immersive culinary academy experience. Another one of their 4-day camp experiences kicks off today. If you miss this one, there will be another one next week. Cleanliness, social distancing and CDC guidelines are being followed to ensure your child’s safety. The camp is recommended for ages 7 & up the cost is $190 per participant.

If you aren’t quite ready to venture into sending your child to a camp. There are plenty of virtual options including some classes from Code Ninjas. This week Code Ninjas are focused on unlocking the potential of Minecraft & they have upcoming opportunities as well.