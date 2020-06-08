Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, June 8

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, June 8 sponsored by Canada Dry Limeade.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and The Momentary have now re-opened their doors. At the moment, the museums are open to members only. They will reopen to the public on Wednesday, June 10. As Crystal Bridges Executive Director Rod Bigelow says, “art has a way in bringing people together.” There are several guidelines in place for this reopening including that the museums are operating at one-third capacity. For a list of the reopening guidelines as well as how to reserve a time to visit the museum, click here.

The Springdale Aquatic Center is reopening Monday, June 8 , just in time for Summer. Families can expect to see several new rules in place to keep them safe including that the facility will only allow 200 people in at a time. For a full list of guidelines that you need to know before heading to the aquatic center and additional information, click here.

Today is the final day that you can access a special musical performance from the Arkansas folk duo Still on the Hill through the Bentonville Public Library Social Media. The performance, which is called “Characters of the Ozarks,” is full of unique music and Arkansas history, and is perfect for all ages. The video is presented as part of the Bentonville Public Library Summer Reading Program. For more information, click here.

The Walton Arts Center is still providing entertainment based programming through their “Hearts to Homes” series and their “Virtual Stage.” Both of these resources are viewable through WAC’s website. The site also has a page dedicated to professional quality experiences you can enjoy from home. For more information, click here.