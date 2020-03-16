Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, March 16

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, March 16 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

A few events and companies are moving to online, including FreeRide Studio in Bentonville. Starting Monday, March 16 they are going to start live-streaming barre and sculpt classes. You are still welcomed at their studio, but if you are staying home or unable to make it, you can join them on their Facebook group. They have also decided to open this up to the public, recognizing how important your physical and mental health is right now. For more information, click here.



Something similar is happening at Nooma Yoga Studio in Rogers. They are offering classes online for their members. Beginning Monday, March 16, live classes will be hosted online. Pre-recorded classes will also be accessible 24 hours a day. To connect with them, click here.



Although schools will not be in session, some schools and event restaurants in our region have decided to provide lunches to students for the time being. If you’re interested in additional info about which restaurants and schools are providing this service, click here.



The Goddess Festival – which was planned for this weekend, has shifted to an online concert. Goddess Fest Live will stream on Saturday, March 21 beginning at 7:00 p.m. For $10, you can hear musician S.J. Tucker and Ginger Doss. The Fayetteville Goddess Festival is a volunteer non-profit group. For additional information, click here.

In light of all of Walton Arts Center’s performances being suspended through April 5, they are transitioning their Broadway Sneak Peek to a Facebook announcement that you can watch from the comfort of your own home. They have been dropping some pretty awesome clues on their Instagram this past week. If you’re interested in more information or watching the event, check out their Facebook page HERE.

