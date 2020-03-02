Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, March 2

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, March 2 sponsored by Dr. Pepper Cream Soda.

University Programs is proud to present Sylvia Mendez lecturing at the University of Arkansas. Sylvia Mendez is a well respected civil rights activist of Mexican- Puerto Rican heritage who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011 by President Obama. Following the lecture, Sylvia will be participating in an interactive Q & A. It all takes place in the Verizon Ballroom beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Growler USA in Rogers is hosting trivia based around the theme of the hit television show “The Office.” The trivia will cover all seasons of the American version of the show. Trivia starts at 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

It’s the time of year for NWACC’s Spring Arts & Culture Festival. The festival is through Thursday, March 5. The theme is 20/20 Vision, examining perspectives of the self, the “other,” and the larger world by highlighting diverse viewpoints through multidisciplinary lenses. You can explore what sharpens vision and what obscures it. For a full list of the events that are happening as part of the festival, click here.

Happening today Dweezil Zappa and his “Rocking Teenage Combo” will be performing his father’s entire Hot Rats album live on stage as part of his 2020 Hot Rats Live World Tour! The 50 year old classic album will be surrounded by an assortment of other psychedelic, avant-garde odd metered toe tappers well known to Zappa aficionados. Don’t miss out! It all goes down at George’s Majestic Lounge on Dickson Street in Fayetteville stating at 7 p.m. There’s a VIP soundcheck party starting 90 minutes before doors open. Tickets start at just $25 dollars. For tickets and information, click here.

Tickets are on sale now for Walton Arts Center’S Winemaker’S Dinner, which is happening on Wednesday, June 10 at 6:00 p.m, as part of the 20th Annual Art of Wine The event is a gourmet evening of food paired with wines from E&J Gallo Winery. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from one of E&J Gallo’s Wine Ambassadors about the wine selections for the evening, while enjoying a 6-course meal, live entertainment and a silent auction. For additional informatoin and tickets, click here.