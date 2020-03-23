Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, March 23

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, March 23 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

Let’s kick it off with something you can do for a friend or loved one. JM Designs Florals is currently designing and donating arrangements to hospital workers, first responders, grocery store employees… anyone that needs a boost! They have currently donated 100 arrangements of locally grown flowers. To offset the cost, they are offering a $20 random act of kindness arrangement on their website to help support them in this endeavor. For more information, click here.



With kids being out of school, some of them have birthdays that they won’t get to celebrate with their friends, their class or even their extended relatives. Alpha Lit NWA – Marquee Letters is offering free numbers for parents who book in the next 2 weeks to light up their child’s big day! They offer Fayetteville porch drop off and pick up. For other areas in Northwest Arkansas you can pick them up in Fayetteville, drive through style, with instructions on how to set it up. You will return the numbers the next day.This service is available between now and April 17. For more information, click here.

Art Feeds, the organization that’s all about student empowerment and self-expression, has created a project in a box. It’s called a Calming Jar and it’s perfect for ages 6+ to do while at home this season. Once you order the $25 kit, the box will ship within 2 to 3 business days. For more information and to sign up, click here.

Many parents who are now unable to travel during spring break, Wize Computing Academy has a fun, social, safe and educational experience that kids can do from home. Wize Computing Academy of Northwest Arkansas is offering free online computer coding Spring Break Camps this week for kids in 1st-6th grades. The camps will be streamed live over Zoom Conference with trained staff. Kids will learn the beginning building blocks of computer coding. For more information and to sign up, click here.

As we are all doing our best to adhere to the guidelines provided by the CDC, communities are banding together to make sure you know how you can still support local businesses. Springdale has set up the “Springdale Social Distancing Local Curbside, Carryout, & Online Ordering” public group on Facebook. If you’re interested in supporting local businesses and learning how you can get involved, click here.