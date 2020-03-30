Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, March 30

Let’s take a look at how you can stay involved in the community and ideas for activities to do as a family. That’s what’s Happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

If you are or know of a family in need of food during this time, the Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas wants to help. They are distributing food such as vegetables, fruits and snacks at their Rogers, Springdale & Fayetteville Salvation Army locations every Monday, Wednesday & Friday

from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. or while supplies last. Organizers say they will be updating their Facebook frequently to let folks know when they have run out of food. For more information, click here.

Here are some things you can do with your family. Trike Theatre in Bentonville is finding creative ways to engage with families. If you’re missing a Trike Theatre performance. You can watch watch the original performance of Trike Theatre’s play “Turning Red: Learning to Choose Love.” The show was made in partnership with the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement. To learn more about the choices we face each day and how to choose love, the entire performance in viewable online. Click here to watch the show.



Rogers Experimental House and The Makery NWA is offering a way for you to create from home. They are selling string art craft kits. The kits are available for purchase and pickup on Monday, March 30 starting at 6:30 p.m. There are several patterns to choose from including dinosaurs, unicorns, and even the state of Arkansas. The cost of the kit is $20 and it’s hours of fun for you and your family. Rogers Experimental House is a non-profit creative studio located in downtown Rogers. For more information, click here.

A new, local video podcast has released their first episode. “Beyond the Tap” is shining a light on some of our favorite Northwest Arkansas hot spots. The first episode premiered this weekend and is now viewable online. The episode features Natural State Beer Company. To watch the episode and for more information, click here.