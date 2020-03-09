Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, March 9

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, March 9 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

Local boutiques and designers are ready to rip the runway and you can get a front row seat to the action. Tickets for spring Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week are on sale now. Don’t miss you chance to see the latest trends of the season. The shows will take starting Thursday April, 16 and continue through Saturday, April 18. Brittany Allen from “Project Runway” is set to showcase her collection during Fashion Week. Tickets range from $35 to $200. Further information and tickets can be found HERE.

In honor of Women’s History Month, Startup Junkie is hosting a Happy Hour event. The networking event will take place at Fairlane Station in Springdale at 5:30 p.m. Female founders, women in business, entrepreneurs or if you just want to network with the amazing women in the region, everyone is welcome. There will be free drink and hors d’oeuvres at this free event. More information, including a link to registration, can be found HERE.

Shared Beginnings, the non-profit which serves under-represented moms and families, is having a class today focused on life skills. These monthly classes focus on resume building, cooking, budgeting, goal setting, self care, domestic violence and more. The event is at the Shared Beginnings location in Fayetteville beginning at noon on Monday, March 9. If you miss this one, don’t worry! The next class is on March 16. For more information, click here.

During the month of March the “Looking for America” exhibit will be on display in the Springdale Library Gallery. On Monday, March 9 you can meet the artist, Phillipa Hughes, and other local artists to discuss this project at the artist reception at 5:00 pm. Community members from all walks of life are invited to engage with the artist and her exhibition. For more information, click here.

Six Twelve Coffee House & Bar is hosting “Bad Movie Night.” This is where they will group-watch an episode of “Mystery Science Theater 3000.” Food and drinks will be available as well. This event happens every 2nd Monday of the month starting at 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.