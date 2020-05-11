Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, May 11

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, May 11 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

The First Tee of Northwest Arkansas is open for registration until May 28. You can register your kiddos for the June golf classes. The First Tee says that classes will look a little different as they work to adhere to the social distancing guidelines, but you can rest assured that they are excited about getting back on the course. June classes are for ages 5 – 18. To learn more and to register, click here.

Big Brothers & Big Sisters of NWA wants to help tuck your little ones into bed. The organization is hosting Story Time tonight at 7:00 p.m. Snuggle in your kiddos bed or on the couch right before bedtime. This evenings book is “Agatha’s Feather Bed.” If you miss today’s story time, no worries!…Big Brothers & Big Sisters of NWA hosts this event every Monday night. For more information, click here.

KNWA is partnering with the United Way of Northwest Arkansas for a Text-a-Thon this week! It’s a 48-hour campaign to help those in our area left vulnerable by the Covid-19 Pandemic. The Text-a-Thon kicks off Tuesday, May 12, but you can donate now by texting “COVID19NWA.” to 7-1-7-7-7. 100% of your donation will stay right here in Northwest Arkansas. You can also donate to the United Way of NWA COVID-19 Relief Fund right now online.

Starting at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12 the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. Will set up their Pop-Up Mobile Pantry at the Salvation Army on West Street in Fayetteville. The event will be happening from 10:00 a.m. – Noon, or while supplies last. If you are or know of someone who is struggling with food insecurity during this time, the food bank wants to help. Click here for more information on the NWA Food Bank.