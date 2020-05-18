Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, May 18

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, May 18 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

The weather looks nice this week and perhaps you are thinking about a family bike ride. The folks at Experience Fayetteville have put together a guide to help you find the perfect spot for a Fayetteville family-friendly bike ride. Some of the rides are short, some are long and one is just perfect for you and your family. For more information, click here.

The Northwest Arkansas Business Women’s Conference has confirmed a new date for 2020: Tuesday, September 15. They are great friends of the show, we love what they do. Currently they are accepting nominations for “Woman of the Year” and “Emerging Leader of the Year.” If you know of a woman who deserves to be recognized for her achievements, here is the link to nominate them.

With many NWA musicians lacking gigs recently, George’s Majestic Lounge reached out to artists in order for them to share a performance or new song release. Happening May 18 – 22, you can listen to their music and conversation as part of George’s Live Podcast Show. The show launches Monday, May 18 at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook Live and will be available on George’s YouTube after airing. The first show featured artists are Randall Shreve, Jon Dooly, & Honeyjack. For more information, click here.

Are you feeling crafty or perhaps you have a little extra time on-hand while navigating this new normal? Check out local Springdale artist Gingiber’s website. There are plenty of creative items for purchase on their website. But, there are also some free resources available for download including a step by step process on how to make masks out of tea towels and some downloadable coloring sheets. For more information, click here.