Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, May 25

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, May 25 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Perhaps you’re looking to do something healthy. Natural State Life Coaching invites you to participate in Monday Meditations at the specific time of 8:44-pm. This is a weekly class, so if you miss this opportunity, they will be hosting the class again next Monday through the Natural State Life Coaching Facebook Page. For more information, click here.

“High Fitness” invites you to kick your Summer into high gear. They are hosting a parking lot fitness activity at the Rogers Activity Center from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. This is a free class and all are welcome. Social distancing is required so you are encouraged to come early and get a space. For more information, click here.

The Amazeum is coming to you through their social channels. It’s an initiative they call Amazeum YOU. Amazeum YOU is where they are sharing ideas for interactive experiences that your family can do at home – no assignments, no tests, no grades, just playful exploration, and sharing. Sharing the process of exploration with others is encouraged to support our community of learners. To enroll, just follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and twitter. For more information, click here.

Public Memorial Day Ceremonies will not take place this year, but there’s still a way you can help honor our nation’s fallen military members. There are many ways to pay your respects and stay safe during the Coronavirus pandemic. You can take a hike in the name of a fallen hero, bring their photo or a flag along with you. And, wear the color red, as a symbol of remembrance. Also, the Fayetteville National Cemetery is still open to the public. You can always visit a grave, say their names out loud, decorate it with flowers – just keep social distancing in mind. For more information, click here.