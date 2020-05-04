Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, May 4

Here is what is happening around Northwest Arkansas on Monday, May 4 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Is the force strong in your vinyasa flow? Join spark yoga for a Facebook Live class at 6:00 p.m. This free class is suitable for all levels. Practice your “half I am your father”, the “downward facing Wookie” “reclined Jabba” and more. If you’re ready to be one with the galaxy log on to spark yoga’s Facebook page. You are encouraged to wear Star Wars accessories and clothing. For more information, click here.

If being home has inspired your inner bread maker, checkout Honeycomb Kitchen’s Beyond Banana Bread Class at 6:30 p.m. Join Julie Wahl of Doughp Goods and she will teach you how to make this quick bread with flavor profiles of chocolate, sweet potato curry, strawberry balsamic and lemon rose pistachio. Julie will show you how to make sure your creation turns out perfectly every time. Tickets for this class are $50. If you’re interested in this class register now before it sells out – click here to register.

Big Brothers & Big Sisters of NWA wants to help tuck your little ones into bed. The organization is hosting story time at 7:00 p.m. Snuggle in your kiddos bed or on the couch right before bedtime. This evenings book is “Island of the Invisible Being.” A legend from the Marshall Islands by Madelain Westermann. If you miss this story time, no worries! Big Brothers & Big Sisters of NWA hosts this event every Monday Night. For more information, click here.

Happening until 1:00 p.m., you can head over to the livestream on Six Twelve Coffee House & Bar’s Facebook as they are presenting a concert with Nashville-based singer/songwriter Jess Jocoy. If you’re looking for some great coffeehouse music to caffeinate your day! For more information, click here.

Visual art has a way of uplifting the community during difficult times. The Momentary in Bentonville invites artists to bring contemporary art to their residency program. Nick Vaughn & Jake Margolin are thee museum’s first virtual artists-in-residence and they are revealing their work in progress at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom. For more information on how to watch the reveal, click here.