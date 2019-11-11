Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, November 11

Here is what is happening on Monday, November 11 (Veterans Day 2019) in Northwest Arkansas Sponsored by Canada Dry.

There are several places participating in honoring our Veterans today including the Pea Ridge National Military Park. They have announced that the military park is waiving admission all day in honor of Veterans Day. As a unit of the National Park Service, Pea Ridge National Military Park is one of the most well preserved Civil War battlefields in the United States and is a fitting place to pay tribute to the men and women who have served or are currently serving our country. For more information, click here.

Several organizations are coming together to honor veterans in the River Valley. A Veterans Day Parade will be held in Van Buren later today. You’re invited to bundle up and come out to show our veterans support from the community. The parade will start tonight at Old Town Van Buren. It begins at 6:30 p.m. and will continue untill 9:30 p.m. For additional details, click here.

Also in honor of Veterans Day, military members can enjoy a free large popcorn with their movie at AMC Theatres today. This special offer is available to active duty service members and veterans who purchase a military priced ticket using their AMC Stubs membership. As always, service members are eligible for a military discount when they show a valid military I.D. at the box office. For more information, click here.

You’re invited to tune into KNWA from 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Monday, November 11 for a Veterans Day special called “Vetarans Voices.” The special features stories about the brave men and women who have proudly served or are currently serving our country. Including the story of a dancing veteran proving age is just a number. The 92 year old showing no signs of slowing down.