Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, November 16

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, November 16.
Lifesource International in Fayetteville is starting the holiday season by giving back and they need your help. They are having a Holiday Food Drive. It started November 15 and will last through December 1. Donations from the drive go right back into our community. There are 3 drop-off locations throughout Washington County.
You’re invited to attend the weekly meeting of the Downtown Rogers Rotary Club. Doors will open at Hapa’s Hawaiian Bar & Grill at 5:00 p.m. and the meeting will officially be called to order at 5:45 p.m. You can will also watch the meeting via Zoom. The guest speaker will be Rolf Wilkin from Eureka Pizza who will talk about the “NWA Trade Partners.” If you would like to watch on Zoom, all you need to do is send a message to the club through Facebook and they will provide instructions. The Rogers Downtown Rotary Club is committed to community service through various projects.
If you’re stressed about the upcoming run-up to the holidays, you’re not alone. You can sign up right now for a class happening Tuesday, November 17 aimed at helping you beat the stress. The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks has teamed with Natural Grocers in Fayetteville to bring you a virtual class focused on natural hacks to beat stress. You’ll receive a Zoom link once you register for the class. The cost is $10 if you’re a member of the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks and $15 for non-members.
As the holidays are approaching. Law enforcement is ramping up efforts to make sure everyone is wearing a seat belt. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s 2 week seat belt campaign starts today with a Border to Border event. It’s a one day national seat belt awareness event that will include state border checkpoints. Law enforcement agencies in Arkansas will team up with agencies nationwide. The overall campaign ends on November 29. During this time, law enforcement will be taking a no excuse approach to seat belt enforcement.