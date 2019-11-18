Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, November 18

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, November 18 sponsored by Canada Dry.

You’re invited to join the Rogers Public Library for Family Storytime from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You will enjoy stories, craft activities, and more. Children under the age of 7 need to be accompanied by an adult. For more information, click here.

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is giving you the chance to expand your fairy garden. Bring your imagination and build your very own fairy house this evening from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. This activity is open to anyone age 6 and older. There is limited space, so purchase your tickets now. The cost is $45 for members and $55 for non members. For more information, click here.

The Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum works closely with local creatives and designers to provide the tools, resources, and support needed to educate and empower our community. They are having their Fall Open House from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at their downtown Springdale location on Emma Avenue. At the event you can also learn about their classes and workshops in modeling, sewing, hair and makeup. All are welcome. Light food and drinks will be provided. For more information, click here.

Every Monday night, Undercroft Bar in Bentonville presents Jazz Night featuring a local jazz band and jazzy hour cocktails. The event will take place from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Undercroft Bar is located just underneath The Preacher’s Son restaurant. For more information, click here.