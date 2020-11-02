Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, November 2

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, November 2 sponsored by Canada Dry.

November 2 is the final day for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Giveback Event., The organization is partnering with Kendra Scott. As you’re doing your holiday shopping 20% of your purchase will benefit PanCan. Use the code “GIVEBACK-03JO” online or in store. Plus, there’s still time to register for the PurpleStride event happening Saturday, November 7.

An annual event is being extended, so you still have time to putt putt and give back to single parents in Northwest Arkansas. You and your family can register for Golftoberfest. Registration for the event is being extended until Sunday, November 8 and serves as a fundraiser for the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas. Participating teams can play on their own time. You can register for $20 dollars or $80.

There is a virtual conversation taking place today as part of the Fall Lecture Series in the Fay Jones School of Architecture & Design. This is your chance to hear from Michelle Joan Wilkinson. Who is a curator at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of African American History & Culture, in Washington, D.C., where she is expanding the museum’s collections in architecture & design You can join the conversation virtually at 4:00 p.m.

You have the entire month of November to run the Bentonville Half Marathon in reverse! Meaning, the race will start running down the hill that has caused so much anguish! You’ll complete the course on your own using a running tracker. The event is hosted by Run Bentonville and runners who complete the course will receive a long-sleeve shirt and medal.