Good Day NWA: Tree Climbing Championship Comes to Fayetteville

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The 3rd Annual Natural State Tree Climbing Championship will be held November 7 – 9 at Walker Park in Fayetteville.

On November 7-8, 40 professional arborists will compete for the master’s challenge trophy, presented by the Arkansas Urban Forestry Council.

The two-day trail of competitions includes throwline, open ascent, work climb, aerial rescue and master’s challenge. Preliminary and final competitions will take place at Walker Park, starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7. Finalists will compete in the master’s challenge starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Click here for additional details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play