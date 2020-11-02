Good Day NWA: Tree Climbing Championship Comes to Fayetteville

The 3rd Annual Natural State Tree Climbing Championship will be held November 7 – 9 at Walker Park in Fayetteville.

On November 7-8, 40 professional arborists will compete for the master’s challenge trophy, presented by the Arkansas Urban Forestry Council.

The two-day trail of competitions includes throwline, open ascent, work climb, aerial rescue and master’s challenge. Preliminary and final competitions will take place at Walker Park, starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7. Finalists will compete in the master’s challenge starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8.

