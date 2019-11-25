Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, November 25

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, November 25 sponsored by Canada Dry.

The number of Thanksgiving holiday travelers will begin to grow starting this weekend as millions of Americans hit the road, eager to spend time with friends and family. Starting Monday, November 25 Arkansas Law Enforcement from local, county and state departments are teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on a high-visibility Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign. The goal is to reduce the number of deaths that happen when drivers and passengers fail to buckle up. The campaign ends December 1. For additional details, click here.

Fayetteville Public Library is offering many activities for the kids this week, Nov. 25 – 29, with school being out. Monday, November 25 at 1:00 p.m., they are screening the 2019 remake of “The Lion King,” featuring dazzling animation and beloved songs. This version features the voices of Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner, name a few. For more information, click here.

November 25 through December 31, Undercroft Bar, underneath The Preacher’s Son in downtown Bentonville, is being transformed into a vintage holiday wonderland called “Miracle on 2nd St.” There will be vintage decorations, snowy scenes, live music on mondays and more. The space will open at 4:00 p.m. each day except for Sundays when it will be closed. For more information, click here.

It’s the event that you didn’t even know you wanted. It’s Bingo Night at Bike Rack Brewing Co. in Springdale. It’s an energetic spin on the classic game and you’ll compete to win a variety of prizes. The event happens every monday evening at 6:00 p.m. For additional information, click here.

If you’re looking for some live music this Monday evening, The Sons of Otis Malone are playing a concert in Siloam Springs at the Siloam Springs Community Building. The opening act is popular guitar-maker and musician Bayard Blain. Bayard will start at 7:00 p.m. and The Sons of Otis Malone take the stage at 7:45 p.m. The concert is $10 at the door. For more information, click here.

