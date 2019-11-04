Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, November 4

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, November 4 sponsored by Canada Dry.

The Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra is holding a concert this evening 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. titled “Gaiety, Glitz and Glamour: Music from the Silver Age of Stage and Screen.” conducted by Steven Byess, this concert will take place at Record in downtown Bentonville and tickets are still available. For more information, click here.

64.6 Downtown is now in the running to bring a 10 -12-week free, live music series to downtown Fort Smith next may through August. Online public voting is open now and ends November 20th. Once the top 25 finalists are selected through online public voting, the Levitt Foundation will review the top 25 finalists’ proposals and select the 2020 Levitt Amp Winners. The winners will be announced on December 20, 2019. To find out more information and to vote, click here.

It’s another Monday Jazz Night at the Undercroft Bar in Bentonville. Jazz music and jazzy hour cocktails are available from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The Undercroft Bar is located underneath the Preacher’s Son restaurant in downtown Bentonville. For more information, click here.

Arkansas Public Theatre will hold auditions for the “A Tuna Christmas” at 7:00 p.m. at the Historic Victory Theater, in downtown Rogers on Monday, November 4. Doors for auditions will open at 6:30 p.m. Call backs, if needed, will be held Tuesday, November 5. Auditions will be based upon readings from the script. Performances of the play will begin on December 13. This play is a hilarious sequel to the popular play “Greater Tuna.” For more information, click here.

The mission of Socks and Cookies in Rogers is to send care packages to our deployed service members. Monday, November 4, they are hosting their inaugural “Deploy Joy $1 Wanted” fundraising event. Your $1 will help to fill up the care packages. To learn more and donate, click here.