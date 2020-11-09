Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, November 9

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, November 9 sponsored by Canada Dry.

The 12th Annual Fayetteville Film Fest continues this week. You still have the opportunity to virtually view films online through this coming Saturday, November 14. The non-profit festival is operating on a “pay-what-you-wish” model this year.

It’s Restaurant Week in Downtown Bentonville! Several local establishments are offering discounts on signature dishes and more. The event will last through Saturday, November 14. You can find the full list of participating restaurants and what they are offering by clicking here.

The Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum is hosting a live video conversation today. The organization invites you to hear from professors from the University of Arkansas and the University of Memphis. The conversation is centered around moving forward in a post-election world. The zoom link is open to all and the conversation begins at 6:30 p.m.

You better watch out. You better not pout. You better not cry. I’m telling you why… Santa Claus has come to town! Your kiddos can visit Jolly Ol’ Sick Nick at the Bass Pro Shop in Rogers all the way until Christmas Eve. There are several safety protocols in place and to visit with Santa, you’ll need to make an appointment.