Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, October 12

The Amazeum is unable to host their annual community gathering known as Tinkerfest this year. So, they have turned it into a month of tinkering! During October, when the Amazeum is open and you pay for admission, you can participate in Tinkertober and through this Thursday, October 15 their focus is “wearables.” It’s all about creating wearable items with recycled goods. The Amazeum does have special hours and protocols in place during the pandemic.

You can take a breather and visit Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art this evening for a guided meditation and mindfulness practice, surrounded by the beauty of art and nature! This Meditation & Mindfulness session will meet outside on the lawn of the Frank Lloyd Wright House. Participants are asked to bring their own mat and practice social distancing of 10 feet for the safety of all attendees. The event costs $5 for non-members and is free for members.

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the NAACP is hosting a virtual event where you can meet the candidates running for office in an effort to encourage the community to vote and to be informed when doing so. At the virtual event, you’ll hear from candidates for state and local Arkansas government. Each candidate will have the opportunity to introduce their platform and answer submitted questions.

Zoom Meeting ID: 660 777 6443

Password: 3yXsezx

The Bentonville Film Festival is presenting an encore screening of an alumni film Farewell. This suspenseful and thrilling horror, which received the Jury Award for Best First Feature, is the very first film to be screened for Virtual Movie Mondays. These virtual screenings are available for 24 hours and ticket prices are $8. There is also a live Q & A at 8:30 p.m. and a virtual link will be shared with tickets holders.