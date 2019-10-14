Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, October 14

Happy Monday! Let’s take a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas, sponsored by Dr. Pepper.



Some kiddos are on fall break in NWA and parents if you’re looking for a way to keep them busy, the Rogers Historical Museum has an event happening now until 5:00 p.m. Diverse History of Music in NWA, will explore the roots of the musical sound of NWA. Guests will hear music that has influenced local musicians and learn their stories. Click here for details.



The Bentonville Community Center is also offering fun activities for kids this week with Camp Lego Star Wars happening Tuesday, October 15 at 9:00 a.m. Your kids imagination will blast off as they build models related to NASA and take in Jedi training camp, group games and challenges. Parents you are asked to bring a snack and drink for your camper. The cost of the camp is $50 for members and $60 for non-members. Click here for details.



Also happening, Nerdy Girls of NWA are meeting for a monthly book club. Nerdy Girls is a fun community of woman coming together through fandom. This month’s book is the Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides. The group will meet at MJ’s Pizzeria in Springdale at 6:00 p.m. For details click here.



The Supplier Community is hosting an opportunity for you to meet and greet a few speakers head of their event on Wednesday. Heather and Joanie from the Krazy Coupon Lady will be in Bentonville from 4:30 p.m. -7:00 p.m. at AOI Sushi. The event is free and a great way to meet new people and get a jump on the festivities happening with Supplier Community this week. For details click here.



