Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, October 19

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, October 19 sponsored by Squirt.
The Amazeum is unable to host its annual community gathering known as Tinkerfest this year. So, they have turned it into a month of tinkering! This month, when the Amazeum is open and you pay for admission, you can participate in Tinkertober and through this Thursday, October 22 the theme is “wired.” They will be wiring things up with LED lights. The Amazeum does have special hours and protocols in place during the pandemic. Make sure to register a timeslot, before arrival.
There were a lot of craft fairs throughout the region this weekend. If you missed that or if you’re still looking for that crafty “something, the Fort Smith Retro Market is set up now until 1:00 p.m. There will be antiques, collectible toys, handmade items, canned goods and more. Admission is free and you’ll get a free prize tickets just for showing up.
If you do feel safe venturing out, head to Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar in Fayetteville as local musician Jeremiah Griffin will be releasing his debut album, “Reach Out.” Jeremiah will play a few of his songs and some cover songs as well. You can find him and support local music at the coffeehouse from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Springdale Public Library has been hosting zoom talks with notable authors. Today, they have an opportunity for teenagers to get involved as they host young adult fiction author Kat Cho for their “Meet an Author Monday” event. Kat is a New York City-based Author of books like “Wicked Fox” and “Vicious Spirits.” You can hear from the author virtually today from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.