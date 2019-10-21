Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, October 21

Let’s take a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas
The Bentonville Film Festival and Visit Bentonville Foundation are hosting a monthly screening at the Skyight Cinema in Bentonville. “The Pushouts” will begin with a reception at 5:00 p.m. with the documentary starting at 5:45 p.m.  Stay after the film for a Q & A session with Filmmaker Dawn Valadez. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.

It’s another Monday jazz night at the Undercroft bar in Bentonville. 
Jazz music and jazzy hour cocktails are available from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
The Undercroft bar is located underneath the Preacher’s Son. For details click here.  

Get ready to get your dance on to the latest hip-hop artists. Professional dancer Yvonne Wema is teaching a Heels and Hip-Hop class at 7:30 p.m. in Farmington. The class is designed for ages sixteen and up and is $10. For details click here.

